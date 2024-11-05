When do polls open, close in Ohio? What voters need to know before they go

OHIO — While many Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed in their ballots, others are expected to head to the polls and vote in person today.

News Center 7 will keep you up to date on the conditions at polling places around the Miami Valley all day today.

Today, the polls officially open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

You can find your designated polling place by either contacting your county board of elections or you can search your polling place online at this website.

If you requested an absentee ballot and haven’t sent it back yet, you’ll have to drop it off in person at your county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. today.

People voting in person today will need to bring a photo ID that is not expired. You can find more information on what forms of identification are valid here.

While Ohio Law does not explicitly say what people can and cannot wear to the polls, it does say people are about allowed to campaign.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is asking people to avoid wearing clothes with political slogans, the name of a political party of its candidate, or support or opposition of ballot issues.

