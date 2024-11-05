Need a ride to the polls? RTA to provide free rides to polls on Election Day

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to the polls for those voting in the General Election.

RTA will be providing free system-wide rides on both their fixed-route and paratransit services on Tuesday for voters who need transportation to and from their polling place.

Riders can use RTA’s app to find the bus stop nearest to their polling place or find route and bus stop information on the RTA website.

RTA has been providing free rides on Election Day since 2018, an RTA spokesperson said.

