30-year-old man dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A 30-year-old man from Kentucky is dead after a crash in Greene County on Monday, a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Plymouth Road in Silvercreek Township at approximately 6:47 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Drue Triggs, 30, was driving a Chevrolet C15 eastbound on Plymouth Road at the time of the crash.

Triggs drove the Chrolvet off the left side of the road, overturned, and hit a guardrail.

MedFlight transported him to Kettering Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

