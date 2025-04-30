Police looking to identify women accused of stealing from liquor store

KETTERING — Police are looking for four people in connection to a liquor store theft in Kettering.

Kettering Police Department posted a video on social media that appears to show a theft at Handy One Liquor Store on April 28 after 5 p.m.

In the video, four women are seen talking to each other, and at least two of the women appear to put liquor bottles in their purses.

Anyone who can identify the women is asked to call police at (937)296-2555.

KPD is asking for your help in identifying the four subjects in the video who are wanted for a theft that occurred at Handy One on 4/28 just after 5pm. With any leads or information, please contact Ptl. Hubbard at (937)296-2555, reference report #25-019510. Posted by Kettering Police Department on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

