Victim believed to have been grazed in head after shooting in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after deputies say he was believed to have been grazed by a bullet in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

As previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a shots-fired call on Bronson Street in Jefferson Township just after 10 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a suspect firing shots along a wood line, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect ran when confronted by deputies but was later taken into custody for obstructing official business.

While they were out there, deputies found a male victim in the area. He had what the sheriff’s office “believed to possibly be a bullet graze wound to his head.”

The victim’s injuries were described as minor, and he refused medical treatment at the scene.

A K-9 was requested to assist in a search of the area. While searching, a live round was found.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

