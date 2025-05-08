City to implement violence interruption plan targeting violent crime hotspots

DAYTON — One city is treating violence like a disease, and they have identified some hot spots.

Mayor Jeffrey Mims said he is very confident in this program because he’s seen it work in other cities across the country.

Cure Violence Global recommended violent crime hotspots that the city should focus on.

“We’re looking at areas of the North Main area and also some areas over in Westwood. Those are the two primary areas,” Mims said.

