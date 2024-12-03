68 animals removed from house during ‘large-scale’ neglect investigation

KETTERING — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 68 animals from a Kettering house during a “large-scale” animal neglect case, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

45 cats, seven guinea pigs, six rabbits, three dogs and one bird were rescued on Nov. 7 after the organization received concerns about unsanitary and unsafe living conditions.

Melissa Epperson owns the house and was well-known in the “local Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) community, the spokesperson said.

She was operating an informal cat rescue out of her house.

“The conditions inside the home deteriorated significantly, resulting in the city condemning the property,” the spokesperson said.

Epperson cleaned up the house after an intervention but faced legal action for the mistreatment of the animals.

As part of a plea agreement, Epperson pleaded guilty to one count of animal neglect in Kettering Municipal Court.

Epperson was sentenced to five years of probation with strict conditions, the spokesperson said.

Those conditions include:

Regular inspections of the three dogs returned to her care

Spay and neuter requirements

Prohibition on having any other animals

As part of her sentence, Epperson has to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with all recommendations.

She also reimbursed the Humane Society approximately $8,330 in veterinary fees for the seized animals’ care.

“This case serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting animal neglect or abuse,” President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Brian Weltge said. “While this individual may have had good intentions, the lack of oversight led to serious harm for the animals involved. We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our team, local authorities, and legal counsel to resolve this case in a way that prioritizes animal welfare, but also provides mental health support to the individual involved.”

Three dogs were returned to Epperson’s care, but the remaining 65 were surrendered to the Humane Society, the spokesperson said.

These animals are receiving medical attention and are being prepared for adoption.

“The Humane Society encourages members of the public to report concerns about animal welfare and reminds the community that animal hoarding often starts with good intentions but can quickly spiral into harmful situations for both people and animals,” the spokesperson said.

To report animal abuse or neglect within Montgomery County, click here.

