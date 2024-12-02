UPDATE: Coroner IDs man who died after being found shot inside crashed car

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:10 p.m.

A man is dead after a shooting and crash in Dayton Saturday morning.

Before 1:25 a.m. Dayton officers were called to Kammer Avenue and Winters Street for reports of gunshots being heard, according to Sgt. Richard Taylor with DPD.

Officers found a 43-year-old man inside his vehicle that had crashed into a pole at Kammer Avenue and North Woodward Avenue.

The man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Steve Dews.

