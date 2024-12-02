‘That is dangerous;’ Man driving car full of children shot on I-75

WEST CARROLLTON — A man is recovering after being shot while driving on Interstate 75 over the weekend.

The shooting happened at the top of the exit ramp of I-75 South at E. Dixie Drive on Saturday around 7 p.m.

West Carrollton Police Department Deputy Chief David Wessling said four children, ages 14 and under were in the car when the shooting occurred.

“It looks like an intentional shooting that was on the highway at this point in time,” Wessling said.

