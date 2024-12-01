Man hospitalized after shooting on I-75 exit ramp in Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON — A man is in the hospital after a shooting on an Interstate 75 exit ramp in West Carrollton Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from the West Carrollton Polie Department.

West Carrollton police officers and fire crews were called to E Dixie Drive and the Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp around 7 p.m.

The spokesperson said the shooting occurred at the top of the exit ramp on I-75 South, at mile marker 47.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

An officer on scene initially told News Center 7 that they thought this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, but the spokesperson said that does not appear to be the case.

According to the spokesperson, there are no suspects in the shooting at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

