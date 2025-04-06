Private university to start construction on $35M academic center next month

CEDARVILLE, Greene County — Cedarville University will start construction on its new academic center in May, according to a university spokesperson.

The $35 million Bolthouse Academic Center is the last building in the school’s $175 million project called One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville.

The building will be 84 feet tall with nearly 48,000 square feet of space, making it a new “campus landmark,” according to the spokesperson.

Several faculty offices, classrooms, student collaboration areas, and a new dining option will fill the building.

The spokesperson said the center is named in honor of William Bolthouse, who is a long-time supporter and trustee emeritus of the university.

The university’s campaign has already funded several other campus improvements, including new education and athletic buildings, dining options, and residence halls.

The Bolthouse Academic Center is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2027-28 academic year, according to the spokesperson.

