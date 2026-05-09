17-year-old pleads guilty to charges for drive-by shooting at officers

MARION — A teenage boy pleaded guilty to charges for his role in a drive-by shooting at officers that happened in Marion last year.

In September, officers with the Marion Police Department were called to the 100 block of North Grand Avenue to investigate an assault and aggravated burglary, according to our news partners, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Surveillance video from the house shows two police officers looking toward the street as a vehicle drives past, then ducking when multiple shots can be heard.

Multiple rounds hit the house, but no one was shot. One officer was hit in the face by flying debris, according to the police department.

Police used Flock cameras and other resources to locate the vehicle, found about a mile away from the shooting scene.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan believes that 17-year-old Tanner Harden was the person who was driving the vehicle.

Harden pleaded guilty to six counts of complicity to felonious assault. He was 16-years-old when the shooting happened.

Grogan said that he will ask a judge to sentence Harden to 18 years in prison.

“This was a brazen act of violence that endangered Marion citizens and two police officers who were simply doing their jobs,” Grogan said.

He said that when gunfire is also directed at a family home, it’s an attack on the peace and safety that every resident deserves.

Another man, Isaiah Redmon, has been charged in the case.

Online court records show Redmon is facing nearly 30 felonies.

His trial was set for May 11, but it was continued.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]