Several deputies, police respond to wanted person call in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence was spotted near a Dayton home Monday night.

Dayton police were called to the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive on reports of a wanted person around 8:45 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Video from the scene shows Dayton police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies on scene.

Several authorities were seen at the front of the house with firearms.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Vancouver Presence Dayton (iWitness 7)

