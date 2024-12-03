Man covered in blood leads police to find 2 bodies in Dayton home

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:27 a.m.:

Dayton police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Rich Taylor, with the Dayton Police Homicide Unit, said officers were called out on a suspicious circumstance call on Wayne Avenue near the East Patrol District around 6:10 a.m. When they got there, they found a man covered in blood.

That man made statements that led police to a home on the 1400 block of Holly Avenue where a man and woman were found dead.

The man was arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder.

Investigators have the home blocked off with crime scene tape.

News Center 7 crews on the scene reported seeing a half dozen homicide detectives on the scene, as well as other Dayton officers.

