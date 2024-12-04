Cloudy, possible AM freezing drizzle; chance of rain, snow tonight, wind chills near zero tomorrow

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is bracing for another blast of cold temperatures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 meteorologist Ryan Morando is TRACKING how cold it will get. He also has the latest TIMING on when we will see a warmup this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will see increasing clouds and a chance for isolated freezing drizzle on Wednesday morning.

If we get any mist or drizzle, it could make the roads slick. Morando says it remains an extremely low chance.

Weather, Road conditions Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Highs will climb to near 40 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be windy. We will see gusts to 35-40 mph possible.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night that could provide an evening mix of rain and snow showers. It will transition to all snow.

Futurecast- Wind gust for Wednesday night Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Futurecast for Wednesday night Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Accumulation will be scattered from a dusting to one inch, according to Morando.

Strong winds and colder air will continue to move in overnight.

Futurecast Wind Chills Thursday AM Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Actual morning lows will be in the teens on Thursday, but the wind chills will drop to near zero.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue provide updates on this developing story.

7 day forecast Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



