Suspect in multi-county police chase, SWAT standoff faces second competency evaluation

WARREN COUNTY — New developments in a police chase that ended with a crash and a standoff in southern Montgomery County.

A judge ordered a psychologist to evaluate Johnathon Brown for a second time.

Brown has pleaded not guilty because of insanity and his defense lawyer has filed a motion suggesting he’s incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said he tried to hurt a Springboro officer with a stolen truck he was driving during a chase this summer.

That chase reached speeds of 100 miles an hour on I-75 in Warren County.

Then it moved to surface streets and eventually ended in Miamisburg.

That’s where cell phone video showed Brown crashing into a moving train.

That led to an hours-long SWAT stand-off before police arrested Brown.

Psychologists evaluated Brown once already and gave the court a written report of their findings.

But Tuesday, his lawyer said he was “surprised” by what he called the “lack of testing” and the “brief” interview included in that report.

He asked the judge to have him evaluated again.

The judge ordered a second opinion.

“If we have a determination in a report that he’s not competent, we’ll have a hearing on that. If we have a determination that he is competent, I think we’ll still have a hearing, but that’ll make it a little quicker. As far as the (Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity) that’s a matter that we will address at trial,” Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler said.

Brown’s family declined to comment.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

