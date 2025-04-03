Greene Co. mother pleads not guilty after baby found in garbage truck

PLAIN CITY — A mother has pled not guilty after the body of her infant was found in a garbage truck.

Anuradha Manukonda, of Greene County, pleaded not guilty to one count of gross abuse of a corpse, according to Madison County court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that the baby, who police previously named “Madison Baby Doe,” was found in the back of a garbage truck in June 2023.

The baby suffered multiple fractures and lacerations throughout her body, according to the autopsy report done by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Manukonda was interviewed and identified as a suspect.

Her address is listed as Bell Pepper Court in Fairborn, according to court records.

