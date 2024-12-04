Man found dead hanging from powerlines in Ohio city

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after their body was discovered hanging from a power line in south Columbus Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 800 block of Stambaugh Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. on a report of a body on an electric wire, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

Firefighters pronounced the person dead at 2:53 p.m.

A Columbus Division of Fire spokesperson at the scene told WBNS they believe the person was trying to steal copper wire.

They said crews from AEP were out to cut the power lines on both sides of Route 104 to free the body.

The chief added that many of the power lines hadn’t been in use for a while, but there is still some voltage in them.

