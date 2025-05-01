What’s going to happen to Big Boy? Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Big Boy’s in jail, and the tartar sauce is different—what’s going on with Frisch’s?
And what does it mean for your onion ring and hot fudge cake cravings?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 Anchor Gabrielle Enright has the real story behind the closings of one of Ohio’s longest-running restaurant chains. Watch Today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Ohio
- Damaging winds, hail possible with another chance of severe storms today
- Fan in critical condition after falling from right field stands at MLB stadium
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group