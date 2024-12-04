UPDATE: 1 dead after crashing into garage in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 9 p.m.:

One person is dead after a crash in Miamisburg Tuesday night.

Miamisburg police and Miami Valley Fire were called to the 400 block of South Linden Avenue for reports of an injury crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police on the scene confirmed that the crash involved a single car and the driver had died from his injuries.

