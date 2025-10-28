New records reveal what investigators found in double murder-suicide victim’s condo

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Newly obtained documents show that evidence showing shots were fired was found at the condo of a woman killed in a double murder-suicide over the weekend.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell obtained new documents on the search of the Air Force 1st Lieutenant’s home this afternoon. He’ll break down the new details tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police say Air Force 1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25, and Jaymee Prichard, 33, were both killed by 34-year-old Jacob Prichard in a crime spree that spanned three counties.

An investigation revealed that Prichard broke into Gustitus’ condo on Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday and killed her.

Radio traffic from Saturday morning showed a dispatcher relaying information from a 911 caller who reported seeing a man with a gun banging on their neighbor’s door, trying to get into the condo. That caller also said they saw the man jump off the deck.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that officers discovered a ladder up to a second-floor balcony. Neighbors did not see police climb up to the balcony.

Radio traffic revealed officers tried to contact anyone inside but got “no answer” and left a message.

According to neighbors, police left the apartment around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, then returned around 7 a.m.

