Bobcat spotted at MetroPark in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A bobcat was recently spotted at a park in Montgomery County.

Five Rivers MetroParks shared the sighting on Facebook Thursday evening.

A member of one of the MetroParks’ conservation programs captured video of the bobcat on his trail cam located in Twin Valley.

A spokesperson for MetroParks said both Germantown MetroPark and Twin Creek MetroPark are part of the Twin Valley.

The trail camera video indicates that the bobcat was spotted on Jan. 6 after 8:45 p.m.

“Bobcats are shy, wide-ranging predators that need large areas of connected forest, wetlands and clean water to find food and shelter,” the post said.

Spotting one in Twin Valley suggests that the land is providing the “high-quality habitat and wildlife corridors” that bobcats need.

Some bobcats settle when they find enough space and prey, while others pass through the area.

“Either way, their presence is a good sign for the health of our local ecosystem,” the post said.

Restoring and protecting these kinds of habitats is part of the Five Rivers MetroParks’ climate change leadership work, according to the post.

©2026 Cox Media Group