‘None of this is natural;’ Police chief says shooting into homes creates cycle of violence

DAYTON — Dayton’s Police Chief said too many instances of retaliatory gunfire are threatening innocent lives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talks to Chief Kamran Afzal about what the community can do to help officers make Dayton safer LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Retaliatory gunfire can happen in drive-by shootings, but most often it happens during what the department calls “shooting into habitations.”

Afzal said the case involving Isabella Carlos is the worst result of shootings into habitations.

“She was just sleeping in her bed, and they were thinking they were targeting one house, and it ended up not being that house and, I mean, that’s tragic right?” Afzal said.

In August 2024, two young men missed the duplex they aimed for and killed the 12-year-old girl.

These types of shootings can lead to a cycle of violence.

“It’s something that we track because that can result in retaliation by individuals that are being victimized and they then become the offenders,” Afzal said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group