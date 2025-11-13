Baby, teenage girl almost hit by bullets inside their Dayton homes; Police looking for shooters

DAYTON — Some people across Dayton have been nearly struck by bullets while sitting in their homes.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, shooting into a habitation is the official term. It really just means someone shot into a house.

It can be intentional or accidental, such as when shooters miss their target or are in a shootout.

Dayton police said they want help finding the people who almost killed a 15-year-old girl and a newborn baby.

“So that is obviously terrifying for the parents, they hear a gunshot and they see that their child was nearly struck,” Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said.

About three weeks ago, someone opened fire near Home Avenue and Paul Lawrence Dunbar.

A stray bullet flew into a home and inches over a baby in a crib.

Police are also looking into an apparent shootout this past weekend with more than a dozen shots fired near a large apartment complex.

One bullet just missed a 15-year-old girl upstairs in her home.

“They’re left with the trauma of a loved one almost being struck by gunfire,” Sheldon said.

Police said fast-moving arguments, a desire for revenge, or intimidation can trigger these types of shootings.

The only good news is that the numbers are dropping.

Year to date, there’s almost a 17% drop from one year ago.

Comparing 2024 to years prior, those numbers are down.

A man accused of wild, deadly gunfire appeared in court on Thursday.

Antawan Benson is one of two men accused of shooting at a Dayton home last August. The gunfire missed its target and instead killed 12-year-old Isabella Amor-Carlos in her upstairs bedroom next door.

“Everyone should have the ability to be safe in their home, to feel secure,” Sheldon said.

Police said these types of crimes really call for the community’s help in solving them.

They often happen at night, but people who see or hear something and pass it along can help solve crimes and keep communities safe.

