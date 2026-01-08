Second man accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old girl asleep in her bed learns punishment

DAYTON — The second man charged in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl has learned his punishment.

Last month, a jury found Javen Conner guilty of all of the counts he was facing, including murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Conner and his brother, Antawan Benson, fired 37 shots on W. Fairview Avenue in August 2024. At least one of those bullets hit Isabella Carlos while she was asleep in her bed.

The brothers were shooting at a duplex where a woman who had a social media beef with their friend lived, but some of their shots went into Carols’ home, killing her.

Conner learned how long he will spend in prison.

This story will be updated.

