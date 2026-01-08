NFL star, Ohio State alum arrested in Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An NFL cornerback and former Ohio State football player was arrested in northern Ohio on Thursday morning.

Washington Commanders star Marshon Lattimore was arrested and later released by Lakewood police.

Police told WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, that the 29-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop after the car he was a passenger in was pulled over for expired plates.

Lattimore was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Police said he did not disclose the firearm when asked.

Lakewood Police Capt. Gary Stone told WOIO that the investigation is ongoing.

The Washington Commanders released the following statement about the incident:

“We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information. We are in communication with the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time.”

