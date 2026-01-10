Woman accused of forcing foster teen into prostitution

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman is facing charges after prosecutors said she forced a teen into prostitution.

Haley Blythe was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including endangering children, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, trafficking, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Blythe is accused of forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution and taking sexually explicit photos of the girl, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force found that the victim was a foster youth from a neighboring county who had been placed in Montgomery County, according to a media release.

“Only a monster could prey on our most vulnerable youth – those in foster care – for sexual exploitation, said Attorney General Dave Yost. “I’m grateful to our task force agents for their hard work to protect the unprotected.”

Blythe is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

She is set to be arraigned on Jan. 22.

