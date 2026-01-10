Neighbors worried after multiple cars ‘ransacked’ in Greene County community

GREENE COUNTY — In just two days, a half dozen cars were broken into on one street.

Early Wednesday morning, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received reports of cars being broken into.

Deputies found a total of five cars that were hit near the intersection of Old Us 35 and US 734 in Jamestown.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger shared surveillance video with News Center 7.

It shows someone walking around cars in a driveway, using a flashlight to look inside.

Anger said each report had similarities.

“Ransacked, and they didn’t know anything was missing... some property, money, and sometimes other items, weapons,” Anger said.

He’s encouraging everyone to lock their cars and remove their valuable items.

