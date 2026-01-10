Woman arrested by SWAT after allegedly throwing hatchet at man

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 59-year-old Ohio woman was arrested on Friday after a SWAT standoff after she allegedly struck a man in the face and threw a hatchet at him.
Around 4:20 p.m., Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Peach Drive in Coventry Township for an assault report, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
When deputies arrived, the victim was able to exit the home and was minorly injured.
The victim told deputies that a 59-year-old woman, later identified as Mary Gross, hit him in the face and then threw a hatchet at him, WOIO-19 reported.
Gross barricaded herself inside the home, prompting the Summit County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and negotiators to respond to the scene.
Around 6:55 p.m., Gross exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, WOIO-19 reported.
Gross was taken to the Summit County Jail, where she was booked on felonious assault and domestic assault charges.
