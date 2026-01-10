Police, multiple medics respond multi-vehicle crash in Clayton

CLAYTON — Police and multiple medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Clayton Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:35 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Westbrook Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The crash involved three vehicles, and at least three medics responded, according to the sergeant.
Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
