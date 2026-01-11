911 caller describes shooting in local neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers continue to investigate a shooting in a Montgomery County neighborhood.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson went through 911 calls. We will share what one caller heard and saw tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers and medics responded around 8:05 p.m. to the area of E Third Street and N. Van Lear Avenue.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 8 p.m. about the shooting.

“I just seen him running right now. I heard the shot,” the caller said.

“How many did you hear?” the dispatcher asked.

“Just one,” the caller answered.

The 911 caller described where the person ran.

“SNS Market, and sort of on Van Lear over there in that area,” she said.

A Dayton Police sergeant told our news crew that they found that person and medics transported him to an area hospital.

