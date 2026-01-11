Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton crews were dispatched around 8:05 p.m. to the area of E. Third Street and N. Van Lear Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show several Dayton police cruisers in the neighborhood.

An officer told our news crew that medics transported a person to an area hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group