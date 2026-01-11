Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton crews were dispatched around 8:05 p.m. to the area of E. Third Street and N. Van Lear Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Military police respond after reported suspicious package near Wright-Patterson AFB
- Ex-husband arrested in connection with deaths of Ohio dentist, wife
- Local business says man broke into barn, stole truck with gun inside
Photos show several Dayton police cruisers in the neighborhood.
An officer told our news crew that medics transported a person to an area hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group