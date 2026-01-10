Local business says man broke into barn, stole truck with gun inside

CLARK COUNTY — A local business has warned its neighbors after their barn was broken into earlier this week.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the owners of Whitetail Lodge said that a man broke into a barn early Tuesday morning.

They say the man stole a truck, a gun, and gas.

The owners told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they told the Clark County Sheriff’s Office what happened.

The owners got a call that said their truck was later found in a ditch.

They shared security camera video with News Center 7 on Saturday.

The video shows a masked man walking onto the lodge’s back patio. After peaking inside the window, he looks at the camera and proceeds to push it up.

Robert Laughlan, the owner’s son, told Patterson that the man disappeared out of camera view for an hour.

During that time, they found out what he may have been doing.

“We had fuel tanks in the back that we used for maintenance on,” said Laughlan. “He had popped the pump off the top of the fuel tank, took some buckets.”

They also found the barn door was dented and pried open.

Laughlan said that he not only took his dad’s truck. The owners recovered the truck. But said that there is something else in the truck that was missing.

“There was also a firearm in the vehicle at the time,” he said.

When asked to know that a man could be walking around with a gun that is not his. Laughlin said it’s scary.

“It’s scary enough that someone in our neighborhood and where we’re at was doing what they did and was on our property,” he said. “You know, it’s something that we definitely wouldn’t want them to have.”

Patterson said that the lodge is now going through almost $10,000 security upgrades.

News Center 7 has contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office about this incident.

We will continue to update this story.

