Ex-husband arrested in connection with deaths of Ohio dentist, wife

COLUMBUS — A man was arrested in connection with the deaths of a dentist and his wife in Ohio.

Michael McKee is facing charges of two counts of murder in the deaths of 37-year-old Spencer Tepe and 39-year-old Monique Tepe, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV, in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the couple was found dead in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30.

Officers found the couple during a wellness check after Spencer Tepe’s coworker reported that the dentist had not appeared for work at a dental practice in Athens.

WBNS obtained Franklin County Court of Common Pleas documents. They confirm that McKee is Moniquie’s ex-husband.

“Records say police were able to identify McKee through neighborhood video surveillance,” WBNS reports. “He was reportedly tracked to a vehicle that arrived just before the shootings and left shortly after.”

The vehicle was in Illinois.

Officers also found evidence that McKee had ownership of the car, WBNS said.

Online jail records indicate that McKee is in the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois. He was booked late Saturday morning. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The Tepe family released a statement to WBNS after the arrest.

“Today’s arrest represents an important step toward justice for Monique and Spencer. Nothing can undo the devastating loss of two lives taken far too soon, but we are grateful to the City of Columbus Police Department, its investigators, and the assisting law enforcement community whose tireless efforts helped to capture the person involved.

“We thank the community for the continued support, prayers and compassion shown throughout this tragedy. As the case proceeds, we trust the justice system to hold the person responsible fully accountable.

“Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind. We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Michael McKee mugshot Photo contributed by Winnebago County Jail (Winnebago County Jail)

