Military police respond after reported suspicious package near Wright-Patterson AFB

W.P.A.F.B. — A police presence was seen outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) on Saturday night.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to a suspicious package, according to a WPAFB spokesperson.

Photos from our news crew show that police blocked off Gate 12A on State Route 444.

A delivery driver put it against a gate outside Hope Hotel and told the person on base, the WPAFB spokesperson stated.

The driver took a picture and sent it to the individual.

“They shut the gate down and cleared out a 300-foot area to clear the package and make sure it was nothing,” the spokesperson said. “They tracked down the recipient, and EOD was there because of precaution.

The recipient has the package, and everything is cleared.

