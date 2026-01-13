Authorities investigating reported theft at local Meijer

KETTERING — Authorities are investigating reports of a theft at a Meijer store on Monday night.

Kettering police responded to the reports of a theft in progress at 4075 Wilmington Pike before 10 p.m., a Kettering police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

The dispatcher indicated that police are using drones to help in this investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

