Police warn community of uptick in jury duty scam calls

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is warning the community of an uptick in jury duty scam calls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over the past week, five victims have reported receiving phone calls where the caller claims to be from a local sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

“These individuals often use the actual names of Sheriff employees and the phone numbers appear to be coming from the actual agency they are fraudulently representing,” the department said.

In most of the reports the department received, the victim was told they had a warrant out for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.

The scammer told the victim to deposit thousands of dollars at a Bitcoin ATM inside a gas station or smoke shop to avoid arrest.

The department wants to remind the community that law enforcement will never call you and demand payment to avoid an arrest.

“If there was an actual warrant for your arrest, law enforcement will come meet you personally to discuss,” the department said.

Anyone who may receive these types of phone calls, texts, or emails is asked to hang up or ignore them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group