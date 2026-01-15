STAY INFORMED: Several businesses, schools either closed or delayed due to snow

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 80 business and school districts are either closed or delayed due to snowy conditions.
Celina City Schools are closed in Mercer County.
Beavercreek City Schools, the Fairborn City School District, Xenia Community Schools, and Greeneview Local Schools in Greene County are on two-hour delays.
Centerville City Schools and Kettering City Schools are on a two-hour delay in Montgomery County.
Springfield City Schools, Greenon Local Schools, Northwestern Local Schools, and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County are also on a two-hour delay.
Bethel Local Schools, Piqua City Schools, and Troy City Schools are on a two-hour delay in Miami County.
We will continue to update this developing story.
