‘Pretty terrible;’ Cybersecurity incident may affect families who have gone to Dayton Children’s

DAYTON — Families who have gone to Dayton Children’s Hospital are being warned about a hack that they say impacts hundreds of patients' personal information.

CPS Solutions, LLC., a company that helps support the pharmacy operations at Dayton Children’s Hospital, announced Monday that a “cybersecurity incident” may have affected some families who have gone to the hospital.

CPS revealed they were hit by hackers last December. Their review led them to notify Dayton Children’s Hospital in February about the incident.

It’s something that is a nightmare for people and organizations, realizing information that’s on your computer, laptop, or phone is not secure and could be used illegally.

