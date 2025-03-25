Ohio fugitive arrested for 29th time after police chase

STARK COUNTY — A fugitive was arrested for the 29th time after crashing in a pursuit with Ohio police officers, according to a social media post from the Alliance Police Department.

William Woolf, 41, had multiple warrants from the Canton Police Department, Carroll County and Stark County.

Officers started chasing Woolf around 7 p.m. on March 22. At times, the chase reached speeds of 105 mph and went through four counties.

The department said Woolf has 19 open driver’s license suspensions and has been arrested 28 times before.

Two of those prior arrests were from pursuits with Alliance police officers.

Woolf reportedly threw multiple objects at police cruisers in an attempt to make them crash during the chase.

He eventually hit a road sign and crashed in a field, according to the department.

Officers arrested Woolf on fleeing, vandalism, felonious assault, possession of methamphetamine and several other charges.

He is being held at the Stark County Jail.

