Road closed in Oregon District after large section of building crumbles

DAYTON — A road in the Oregon District is closed after a large section of a building crumbled on Monday.

The incident occurred at 464 E 5th street, near Jackson Street, before 4 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

“At this time, we’re not sure if it’s weather related because it is very windy, or if it was just age related and it just happened to come down today,” Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge said.

The Montgomery County Auditor website indicates that this building was built in 1910, making it 115 years old.

Photos from the scene show a large chunk of a building missing and bricks on the ground.

BRIM, a hat store, is located in this building.

The damage is just steps away from the Dayton Inspires mural, which is a popular photo stop.

