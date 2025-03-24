Parents concerned after kids were ‘screamed at’ on bus ride home from Mad River Schools

RIVERSIDE — Accusations about a local bus driver’s misbehavior caused an uproar on social media over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks with parents and school officials about the accusations but gets two different stories LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several Mad River Local School District parents told News Center 7 that their children’s bus ride home from school Friday was not good.

School district leaders said they discovered no signs of wrongdoing on the part of the driver, but parents see it much differently.

“My 7-year-old daughter came in the door hyperventilating, I literally could not understand a word she was saying,” Mad River Schools parent Miranda Peaco said.

A spokesperson from the district released the following statement to News Center 7 regarding the investigation on Monday.

“Mad River Local Schools is aware of the concerns shared by some parents regarding an incident that allegedly occurred on one of our buses last week. We take all reports involving student safety seriously and are actively investigating the claims made. However, as this matter is currently under review, we are unable to comment on the specific allegations at this time. Regarding the involvement of law enforcement, we can confirm that a group of individuals—who identified themselves as parents—arrived outside of a secured, gated area at the transportation department and refused to leave the school district property after repeated requests. The individuals were reportedly agitated and expressed intent to confront the bus driver. Due to their refusal to leave and in the interest of ensuring the safety of our staff, including bus drivers and transportation personnel, the Riverside Police Department—which is located adjacent to our facility—was contacted for assistance. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for our students and staff and will take any necessary steps based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.” — Mad River Local Schools spokesperson

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group