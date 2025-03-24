Body of missing Ohio teen found; Father charged in disappearance

TOLEDO — The body of a missing 13-year-old has been found as her father faces charges in connection to her disappearance.

Darnell Jones, 33, was charged in Toledo Municipal Court with third-degree felony abduction, WTOL reported.

A warrant has been issued for Jones, who also goes by Darnell Ogletree.

Police confirmed to WTOL that Jones is accused of physically abducting his daughter, 13-year-old Keimani Latigue, who was reported missing on March 18.

Latigue’s body was found at a home in Toledo, the family confirmed to WTOL.

Police have not officially identified the body as Latigue’s.

Jones allegedly gave officers “inconsistent statements about his activity with the victim” as well as their whereabouts.

It is not clear at this time if Jones will face additional charges in connection to Latigue’s death.

Anyone with information that could lead to Jones’s whereabouts is asked to call Toledo police or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

