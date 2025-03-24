Middle school coach placed on leave after sexual battery accusations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A middle school wrestling and track coach in Ohio is facing sexual battery accusations, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

Kory Ross, 34, was arrested and placed on leave from the Johnstown-Monroe School District on Monday.

Fairfield County Common Pleas Court documents show that Ross is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student while employed by the district, according to WBNS-10.

Ross is facing one count of sexual battery.

The Johnstown-Monroe School District hired him in October 2024, according to WBNS-10.

“The allegations resulting in Mr. Ross’ arrest stem from events dating back to September 2023, prior to Ross’ employment by Johnstown-Monroe, and to our best knowledge do not involve a Johnstown-Monroe student,” Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner said in a statement.

The district said they were notified of his arrest Monday morning and placed him on unpaid administrative leave.

In a statement, the district reassured families that all coaches undergo a background check process before their employment.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 652-7900.

Those with concerns can report them to the Safer Ohio School Tip Line at (844) 723-3764.

