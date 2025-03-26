1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Family Dollar

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Family Dollar in Dayton Tuesday evening, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Jeffrey Thomas.

Dayton police and medics were called to 645 Troy Street on reports of shots fired at approximately 9:03 p.m.

Thomas said the call was upgraded to a shooting within 60 seconds of the initial call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley between two apartments.

Thomas said DPD Homicide Detectives are heading to the scene.

Troy Street from Warner Avenue to Ray Street is blocked off.

There is no suspect information at this time.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the street.

This shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

