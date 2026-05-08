Access restored after Cyberattack disrupts Canvas access at UD

DAYTON — The University of Dayton was among thousands of schools and universities affected after a system went offline due to a cyberattack on Thursday.

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The hacking group, ShinyHunters, claimed responsibility for the breach of Instructure, the company behind the learning management system Canvas, according to CBS News.

The University of Dayton is among thousands of schools and universities that use Canvas nationwide.

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UD sent a campus-wide email to students and staff just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

They initially said that Canvas was “currently unavailable. Instructure is actively working to restore the system.”

A second communication was sent just after 8:05 p.m. on Thursday. The university said that Canvas was experiencing a global outage affecting all users, and they were working on restoring service.

UD sent a final campus-wide just after 11:30 p.m.

“Canvas has been restored and should now be fully functional. We appreciate your patience during this interruption.”

Friday is the final day of spring semester exams at the University of Dayton.

Instructure posted to a status log and said that Canvas “is available for most users.”

“Canvas Beta and Canvas Test remain in maintenance,” they said.

News Center 7 checked Instructure’s social media accounts. They have not posted anything about the attack.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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