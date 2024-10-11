Police: Drunk Ohio father run over by 9-year-old boy during driving lesson

TOLEDO — A 36-year-old man is facing charges after he was run over by a car while teaching his 9-year-old son how to drive, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo WTOL-11.

According to a police report, Clejuan Williams, 36, of Toledo, was teaching his child how to back out of a driveway around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday when the crash occurred.

Court documents indicate that authorities say Williams was intoxicated at the time.

WTOL-11 reports that Williams was standing in the door while the 9-year-old was in the driver’s seat.

The boy didn’t know which pedal to press and stepped on the gas instead of the brakes, according to the police report.

The car hit Williams and he was dragged beneath it.

Medics transported Williams to a hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

Court records show that Williams is facing at least one child-endangering charge and traffic violation, WTOL-11 reports.

