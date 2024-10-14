Major change coming to busy interstate in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A major change is soon coming to a busy interstate in Montgomery County.

Interstate 75 is one of our busiest interstates here in the Miami Valley. Traffic changes are expected this week.

Starting Wednesday, October 16, the contraflow lane between U.S. 35 and State Route 725 will be discontinued and the ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 will be open to traffic.

Those lanes will shift back into a normal traffic pattern with three lanes.

One driver told News Center 7 that he has been keeping an eye on the changes.

“It never ends, but at least something’s being done,” said Andy.

