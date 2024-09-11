75-year-old woman accused of bank robbery pleads guilty in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old woman accused of robbing a bank in Butler County has pleaded guilty.

Ann Mayers, 75, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated robbery Tuesday in Butler Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, she was arrested back in April after being accused of robbing AurGroup Credit Union at gunpoint.

Workers said she demanded money while displaying a gun.

Officers found Mayers in her Hamilton house and a gun was in her car.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 15.

