Risk for severe weather; damaging winds, hail, brief tornado possible next 2 days

MIAMI VALLEY — Several rounds of severe weather are possible over the next two days.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these storm chances. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

The first round of storms may develop to our west around 9 p.m. tonight. Ritz says if they do, they could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and even a small risk for a tornado.

Weather hazards for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Slight risk of storms Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

However, a capping inversion is keeping us from certainty. Ritz says this acts like a lid keeping storms from firing.

“This acts like a lid keeping storms from firing,” she said. “If the cap breaks, we get storms. If it doesn’t, we will stay quiet and calm.”

The next chance for storms is Friday night.

Ritz says there is less of a cap in the atmosphere and even more instability to work with. The only question is, does this line of storms sweep through here, or does it just miss us?

Enhance risk of storms Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We could see damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes on Friday. Parts of the area are under an enhanced risk for severe storms, Level 3 of 5.

Futurecast for Friday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The key message is to be weather aware, but don’t be surprised or disappointed if they don’t occur.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

